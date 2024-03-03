Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,582. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.