Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,689. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

