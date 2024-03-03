Shelton Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 8,668,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

