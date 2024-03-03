Shelton Capital Management Has $742,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

