Shelton Capital Management Sells 886 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after buying an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. 4,234,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

