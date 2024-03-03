Shelton Capital Management Takes $982,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,739. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

