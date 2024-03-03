Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ESAB by 28,250.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.1 %

ESAB stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

