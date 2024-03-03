Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rises By 81.3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Price Performance
Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
Adbri Company Profile
