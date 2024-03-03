Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR) Declines By 18.2%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARIZR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Arisz Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arisz Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 953,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.