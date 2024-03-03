Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Declines By 24.4%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Axtel Company Profile
