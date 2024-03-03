Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Decreases By 33.3%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at C$43.05 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of C$33.27 and a 1 year high of C$43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.19.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.