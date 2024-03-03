Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Decreases By 33.3%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at C$43.05 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of C$33.27 and a 1 year high of C$43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.19.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
