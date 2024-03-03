Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Increases By 69.2%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

