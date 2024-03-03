Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Rises By 22.4%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 3,004,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

