Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 41.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

PMGYF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

