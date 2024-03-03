Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 41.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.2 %
PMGYF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Perpetual Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.