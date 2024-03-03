Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Declines By 42.8%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RADCOM Price Performance

RDCM stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDCM

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.