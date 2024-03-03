Short Interest in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Declines By 17.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.56. 333,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.70 and its 200-day moving average is $434.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $588.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

