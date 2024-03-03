Short Interest in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Declines By 17.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Saia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.56. 333,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.70 and its 200-day moving average is $434.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $588.40.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Saia
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.