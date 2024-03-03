Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 31.8%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

