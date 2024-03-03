Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Grows By 37.9%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$18.75.
Toho Gas Company Profile
