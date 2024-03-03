Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Drops By 16.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGDLF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $0.96.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
