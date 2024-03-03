Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Drops By 37.8%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Trading Up 0.6 %

Veritex stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

