Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases By 30.1%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI opened at $74.72 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $1.5447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.84.
Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
