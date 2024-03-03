Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases By 30.1%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $74.72 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $1.5447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.