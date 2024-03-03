Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $544.64 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $544.64 million and approximately $68.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,330.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00759393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00146842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00233028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00180603 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,549,775,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,524,852,771 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.