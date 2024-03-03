SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
SIF stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.