SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

