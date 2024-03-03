SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 3,660,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 795,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 14.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.42.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

