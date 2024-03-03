SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 3,660,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 795,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 14.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.42.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SIMEC Atlantis Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.