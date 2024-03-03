SingularityNET Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $956.18 million and $507.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,398.62 or 1.00228532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00171758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,438,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,438,766.0632157 with 1,276,596,281.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92544948 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $383,217,891.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

