Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$15.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

SKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.85. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

