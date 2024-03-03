SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Down 1.6%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 149,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 270,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -2,719.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Further Reading

