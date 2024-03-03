Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.