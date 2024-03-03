Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Solid Power Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.70. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 46.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Solid Power by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

