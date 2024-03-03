Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $6.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

DTC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

