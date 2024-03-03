Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $6.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
