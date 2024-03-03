Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

