SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Down 18.7 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.78.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.