Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

