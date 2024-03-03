Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %
SPKKY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
