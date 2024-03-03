Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %

SPKKY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

