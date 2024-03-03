SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,410,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $193.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

