SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Head to Head Review

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56% Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $209.53 million 0.10 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.74 Transphorm $16.51 million 18.43 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -6.97

This table compares SPI Energy and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 817.99%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Transphorm.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Transphorm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Transphorm



Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

