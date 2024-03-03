Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

