SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,531 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva
In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.
Workiva Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE WK opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
