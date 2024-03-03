SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

