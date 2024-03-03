SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

