SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $218.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

