SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $527.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $528.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

