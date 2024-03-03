SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.15 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

