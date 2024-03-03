SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

