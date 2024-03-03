SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

J stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

