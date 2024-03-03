SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.