SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 108.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.05 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

