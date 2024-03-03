SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Post by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Post by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

