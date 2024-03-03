SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.15 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

