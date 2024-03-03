SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

